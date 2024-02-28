Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Grows By 854.5%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 854.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance

Shares of RAYA stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erayak Power Solution Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.