Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Drops By 79.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 41,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,073. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

