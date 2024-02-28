Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Drops By 79.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 41,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,073. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
