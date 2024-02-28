Short Interest in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Grows By 870.1%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 870.1% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Fresh2 Group Stock Performance
FRES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,775. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
Fresh2 Group Company Profile
