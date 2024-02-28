Short Interest in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Grows By 870.1%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 870.1% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fresh2 Group Stock Performance

FRES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,775. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

