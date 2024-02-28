Short Interest in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Decreases By 72.7%

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 3,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.