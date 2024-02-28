Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declines By 76.9%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,850.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,181. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

