Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Drops By 97.9%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MTN Group Stock Down 7.1 %

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.