Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Decreases By 73.3%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NPAB remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

