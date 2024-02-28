Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Increases By 828.6%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 828.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

