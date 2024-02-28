Short Interest in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Expands By 1,385.2%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 1,385.2% from the January 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 213,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Ohmyhome has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

