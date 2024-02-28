Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Expands By 293.7%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 293.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of PAVMZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

