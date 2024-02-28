Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Declines By 75.0%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

