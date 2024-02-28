Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Increases By 348.8%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 348.8% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

PSC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 304,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632. The firm has a market cap of $481.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.