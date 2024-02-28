Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Increases By 348.8%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 348.8% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
PSC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 304,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632. The firm has a market cap of $481.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.