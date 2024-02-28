Short Interest in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Expands By 260.0%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sacks Parente Golf

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

Shares of SPGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

