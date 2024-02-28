Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Decreases By 90.5%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solid Power Stock Performance
SLDPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 28,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
Solid Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.