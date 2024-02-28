Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Decreases By 90.5%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 28,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

