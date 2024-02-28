Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Expands By 1,800.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SOUNW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 706,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,194. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.