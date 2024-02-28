Short Interest in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Drops By 84.6%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NIKL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 2,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.7675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

