Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Drops By 86.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG remained flat at $3.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

