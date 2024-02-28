Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 987.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

FUJHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Subaru by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Subaru by 60.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

