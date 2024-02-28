Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in February

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of SGLY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Singularity Future Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGLY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

