SingularityNET Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $723.14 million and approximately $361.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.81 or 1.00519961 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00182157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

