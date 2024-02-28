SKALE Network Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $504.71 million and approximately $33.90 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,156,686,004 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

