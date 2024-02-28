Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

RNSC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

