Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
RNSC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
