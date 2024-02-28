Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 1,422,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.