Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,644.64

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,644.64 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,646 ($20.88). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,622.50 ($20.58), with a volume of 530,513 shares.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,668.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,644.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,553.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,622 ($20.57) per share, with a total value of £3,260.22 ($4,135.24). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

