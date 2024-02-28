SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.21

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1278095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

