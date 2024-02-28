Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.13. 1,879,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.14. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.93.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

