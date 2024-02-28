Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,000 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.06. 738,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $318.30. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

