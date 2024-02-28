Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.16. 1,058,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,301. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $670.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

