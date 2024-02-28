Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 661.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,231 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.13. 460,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,091. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

