Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $5.83 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Southern stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 5,211,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,231. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.