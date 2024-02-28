Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Penumbra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

