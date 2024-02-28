Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 1,744,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,975. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

