Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 215,000 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 1,347,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,317. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

