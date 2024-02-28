Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shockwave Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.55. The stock had a trading volume of 269,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,319. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,813.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,813.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.