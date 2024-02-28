Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $4,800,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

Datadog stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 952,537 shares of company stock worth $116,173,917. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

