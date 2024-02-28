Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.83% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 116,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,115. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

