Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHOO remained flat at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.