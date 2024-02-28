Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P.

Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,341,183 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up 6.0% of Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. owned 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,870,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

