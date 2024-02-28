Sovryn Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $41.18 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 46,997,480.18731833 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 2.42960974 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $337,424.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

