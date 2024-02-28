Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP decreased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,665 shares during the period. Sprinklr accounts for about 7.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 1,034,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,178. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,444.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

