Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SETM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

