SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $7.37. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

