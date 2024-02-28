Steem (STEEM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.37 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $12.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,791,811 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

