StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,665,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the previous session’s volume of 346,911 shares.The stock last traded at $36.45 and had previously closed at $35.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 over the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

