Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %
KTOS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -305.62 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
