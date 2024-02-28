Stock Buyback Program Declared by ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Board

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 763,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,398. ODP has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

