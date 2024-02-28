StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Buy

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:GEOS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 39,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Geospace Technologies news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

