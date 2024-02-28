StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,062. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.