StockNews.com Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

VNDA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,609. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.