StockNews.com Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Buy

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.20. 301,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.60. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

